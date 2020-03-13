Cumbernauld’s Chelsea chases the American dream

A Cumbernauld schoolgirl who has made a name for herself on the beauty pageant circuit is gearing up for another contest.

Chelsea McCreadie from Cumbernauld Village will be competing for the prestigious title of Miss Teen Galaxy UK tomorrow (March 14) in the plush Park Hotel in Chorley.

The Cumbernauld Academy pupil landed a place in the extravaganza after being named as one of the finalists in Miss Teen North Lanarkshire.

And if she wins, she will have the chance to fly to the United States - and compete at international level.

Chelsea said: “By competing in Miss Teen Great Britain I hope to improve my confidence, make friends from all over the UK and make amazing memories!

“Winning would just be a bonus at the end of a fun-filled weekend. Pageants have helped me so much already and I have had so many amazing opportunities and experiences.”

Anyone who notices a resemblance between Chelsea and another Cumbernauld News favourite - former Miss Great Britain Deone Robertson - would bang on the money as the girls, are of course sisters!

Chelsea’s mum Anne said: “She really is an inspiration.

“Chelsea is off to university in September to study bio chemistry - thanks to pageants helping with her confidence.

“She has made lots of wonderful friendships too.

“I am so proud of her. She is actually the sweetest girl ever.”