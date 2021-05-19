Scott Meenagh (31), has been both a valued supporter to Erskine’s veterans since 2015, by attending fundraising events and the charity’s yearly Sporting Senior Games where his presence and encouragement proves highly motivational to residents.

Sport has featured heavily in Scott's complex journey back from the day the paratrooper stepped on an improvised explosive device while serving his country in Afghanistan's Helmand Province, losing both his legs.

Undaunted, Scott has set out to blaze a trail for others to follow and his path through the Invictus Games and GB Rowing led him to Para Nordic Skiing, which in 2015 had no governing body, coaches or athletes in the UK.

In 2018, in no small part thanks to his own drive and determination for making things happen, Scott competed at the Pyeonchang Paralympic Games as the first competitor Paralympics GB has had in Nordic Skiing for 20 years and the first ever GB Para Nordic sit skier.

The former Cumbernauld High School pupil said: “It is a tremendous honour to be named as an Ambassador for Erskine Veterans’ Charity. Erskine has been setting the standards for Veterans’ care for over a century and seeing the incredible work they do gives me, and fellow Veterans, real confidence in the life-long availability to us and our families.”

Erskine Chief Executive Ian Cumming said: “We are thrilled that Scott has agreed to become our Ambassador.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know him over the years and to witness the warmth and rapport our Veterans, staff and volunteers experience whenever they meet him.

“ It is brilliant to have him on board to support our shared vision of a Scotland in which all veterans and their families are valued and respected.

" Scott will undoubtedly inspire and help us reach a wider audience as we grow and progress as a charity in the future.”