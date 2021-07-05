Carolyn

It is a subject that Carolyn Mandache knows all about – simply because that’s exactly what happened to her when she first set eyes on husband-to-be Florin in 2000.

They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year and have two sons and two daughters to show for it – not to mention the tech restaurant business they both run which is called time2dine!

Carolyn who lives in Balloch Eastfield said: “Its’s strange, and sad, to think that there may be couples who do not meet this summer due to travel restrictions.

"Travel and learning about different cultures has always been of interest to me and is one of the main reasons behind writing my debut novel.”

Carolyn who is originally from Glasgow wanted to learn more about Romania’s history and culture, and also to change the often negative views people have about the former Communist state.

Crucially, the book is a fictional account of Florin’s life up until meeting Carolyn, written from his perspective

In its dedication she states: “This book is dedicated to my Romanian friends and family, both in Scotland and Romania.

"It is also for immigrants around the world, adapting to a new way of life, who are often misunderstood or misrepresented.”