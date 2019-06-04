European title double win for dance group

Two teams of dancers from Kilsyth have returned home from Amsterdam with the title of European Champions!

Dejavu Dance had been raising funds for weeks in the local Coop store to send two of their teams to the UDO European Street Dance Championships in Amsterdam on May 10, following success at the regional heats in Blackpool when the two teams won .

Kilsyth's Dejavu Dance studios won two European Championship awards

The teams Rythmix and Vision, represented Scotland at the European Championships in Amsterdam last month.

The dance schools teams Rhythmix caters for under 18 novice girls and Team Vision for under 14 intermediate level.

Both danced their way to success by winning first place in their divisions which earned them the title of European Champions.

Founder and dance teacher, Vicki Williamson, who set the school up ten years ago said: I am absolutely ecstatic. We went to the championships never expecting to win one title, never mind two. It’s a huge competition with teams competing from as far away as China, South Africa and America, so to come home with the titles we did was truly the icing on the cake.

Kilsyth's Dejavu Dance studios won two European Championship awards

“It’s a great achievement for the girls and it just goes to prove that hard work, dedication and effort pays off. Anything is possible and I’d say follow your dreams.”