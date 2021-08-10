As from Tuesday those age 16 and 17 were finally being admitted to clinics and alternative arrangements are well in place for the teenagers to self-register to get an appointment which will be sent to them by text or email.

All young people 16 and 17 years-of-age in NHS Lanarkshire will be able to get the covid-19 vaccine at drop-in clinics from today .

This follows the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation that 16 and 17-year-olds should now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as it has been judged to be more suitable for a younger age group.

Anyone who doesn’t register at www.nhsinform.scot/vaccineregistration or attend a drop-in clinic will be sent an appointment invitation through the post.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our best way out of this pandemic and we ask 16 and 17-year-olds now eligible to please come forward.

"They can attend any of our drop-in centres, we expect them to be busy so there may be a wait at the clinic.

"We aim to have first doses delivered to this age group by the end of September.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “In line with the latest JCVI advice we are now be offering a first dose of the covid-19 vaccination to young people aged between 16 and 17.

“The programme has always carefully assessed all the benefits and potential risks and offered vaccine to groups where this benefit is clear.

"The research and evidence shows that is the case for this age group and they should now be called forward for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Commenting, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination.

“Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.