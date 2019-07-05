Key moves afoot to beef up Cumbernauld Bron link

A fresh quest has been launched to recruit new members for a group that has celebrated a Cumbernauld link with its French counterpart.

The Cumbernauld/Bron Association has taken to its Facebook page to beef up its membership - at a point where it fears that links with the rest of Europe could dwindle because of Brexit.

Bron is of course a satellite tow of Lyon, the third biggest city in France and the group has been re-vitalised there in the last year after more residents took an interest in the group.

The ultimate aim too is to work on a number of projects together.

The group’s Alison Russell said: “We are looking for new members in the Cumbernauld and wider North Lanarkshire area. All you need is an interest in finding out what life is like for people in Cumbernauld’s twin town, a friendly nature and a willingness to help establish and support links between our two towns.

“You don’t have to be a French speaker , just happy to give communication a go.Enjoyment of food and wine comes in handy!

Get in touch with us on our Facebook page and we are happy to answer any questions.”