Kilsyth medal quest as Yorkshireman tries to trace WW1 soldier's family
A search has been launched for living relatives of a Kilsyth man, Private John White who served with the 1st Battalion of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers in World War One.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:09 pm
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:10 pm
Yorkshire man Alan Johnson got in touch to explain: ”I have a Victory Medal which was awarded to Pvte White which I have had for many years and was kept by my mother until a couple of years ago when she reminded me about it. For the the life of me I cannot remember how I came to be in possession of the medal.
“The regiment historian informed me that he was wounded in action and discharged in September 1917. His last known address was 49 Backbrae Street.”
Alan can be contacted via [email protected]