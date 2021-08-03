Man who said Dumbarton FC Tweet was offensive to Cumbernauld is subject of Twitter pile-on
This is the offical Dumbarton FC Tweet which has sparked debate in Cumbernauld – and a litany of internet abuse for a man who stuck up for his hometown.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:41 am
The team played Clyde FC on Saturday but saw fit to make their view of the town clear before their arrival.
And when ex-Greenfaulds High School pupil Professor Brian Howieson objected to the content of the Tweet and said that the club was wrong to harness the more negative side of the internet, he received a torrent of abuse. Brian said: “Where is the sense of social responsibility that clubs are suppose to have now? The abuse I’ve got for this is non stop.”
Dumbarton FC has been asked for comment.