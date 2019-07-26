Sad discovery at Dullatur

The body of a missing man has been recovered at the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The discovery was made near Dullatur Bridge at about 11:00. Formal identification has yet to take place.

However, the family of Gregor Gibbons, who was reported missing from the Colston area on 2 July, have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police handed out leaflets in the area a week after Mr Gibbons vanished

Detectives previously released CCTV of Mr Gibbons recorded on the day he vanished.

He was last seen outside a convenience store on 585 Maryhill Road at about 18:35 on Tuesday 2 July.

About 30 minutes earlier he left his home in Colston, Glasgow to travel to work in his white Ford Fiesta but he never arrived for his shift.

During the investigation police handed out leaflets and spoke to locals on Maryhill Road and the Forth and Clyde Canal Path in a bid to piece together his final movements.