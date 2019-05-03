Pets at Home project makes it easier for Cumbernauld to clear up after their dogs

Pets at Home in Cumbernauld has launched a project placing biodegradable ‘Poo Bag Dispensers’ at various locations in the town.

Pet Care advisor Megan McPhail said: “We want to encourage people to pick up after their pet - promoting good pet ownership, but most importantly helping to fix the dog foul problem our town has.”

The dispensers can currently be found at Cumbernauld Village Play Park, Condorrat Play Park in Maree Drive, Condorrat Community Centre, Broadwood Loch Play Park, and Broadwood Loch Bridge.

Megan said: “We want to raise awareness of this project in order to help it grow as we feel it will be of real benefit within our community.

“So many people have suggested locations in which to put them in next. However in order to do so, we need supplies.

“If any of our customers have take away tubs or plastic containers they want to recycle or throw away then please bring them into the store.

“The more tubs we get, the more dispensers go up, so if there isn’t one near you, hopefully there will be soon!”

If you spot an empty dispenser post a picture of it on the Pets at Home Cumbernauld page on Facebook and it will be refilled.

Under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act offenders face an £80 fixed penalty (rising to £100 if not paid in 28 days) for not clearing up after their animal, and can also be reported to the Procurator Fiscal with a fine of up to £500 if convicted.