Police appeal after crash on motorway

Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public after a serious road traffic collision on the M73 on Friday.

Around 11.50am a 78 year-old man was driving his blue Seat Ibiza northbound near to junction 2 when he came to a stop and a white Mercedes Citan van collided into the back of him.

Both drivers, the 78 year-old man and a 38 year-old man, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Glasgow Royal Infirmary, respectively.

The 78 year-old man died in hospital a day later from what is believed to be an unrelated condition.

The 38 year-old man was released from hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a short period of time whilst enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Mark McGowan, Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said:

“It is important that we can establish exactly what happened here and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle involved before the incident took place to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in this area yesterday before midday who has dash-cam footage to get in touch with us. You may have information that can help.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101.