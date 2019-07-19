Police in Cumbernauld warn conmen are active in the area posing as Scottish Water workers

Police in Cumbernauld are requesting that residents be extremely vigilant of bogus workmen operating within the area.

Sgt Stephen Shanks of the Local Problem Solving Team at Cumbernauld Police Office said: “A number of calls have been received by residents regarding males purporting to be from Scottish Water who are in particular targeting vulnerable and elderly members of the communities on the pretence of being allowed entry into properties to test the water system.

“The males on these occasions reported to police have failed to be in receipt of identification and have been refused access to the properties, nevertheless an appeal is being made that any suspicious activity surrounding this type of crime be reported to police.”

Two such incidents occurred in Craigbarnet Crescent, Stepps, on Thursday when a male suspect used the above modus operandi to attempt to gain entry to a property.

He is described as aged around 40 years, with dark hair, wearing a blue fleece and spoke with an Irish accent He was also in possession of a dark coloured van.

It has been confirmed Scottish Water was not working in the area at the time.

Anyone who any information should contact the Police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.