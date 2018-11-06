A poignant memorial installed in Kilsyth

A poignant statue of a fallen First World War soldier has been unveiled in Kilsyth to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The ‘Tommy’ statues show an outline of a soldier with the rifle and helmet as they would have looked in the trenches.

The statues form part of the ‘There But Not There’ campaign which aims to raise awareness with people across the UK and beyond of the sacrifice shown by more than 800,000 British and Commonwealth troops who died in the conflict.

On Friday Kilsyth councillors Heather McVey and Jean Jones, who is also North Lanarkshire provist, visited the newly installed Tommy Silhouette at Burngreen Park.

Councillor McVey said: “It is important to recognise and remember the 100 year commemoration of the end of the World War One.

“To remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice or came home forever changed. They may no longer with us but the Tommy silhouettes represent a new and lasting memorial showing that Tommy is still “there but not there”. Lest we forget.”