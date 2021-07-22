Accolade handed to one local hero at opening of Scottish Parliament
A search for 129 local community heroes has today been launched by the Scottish Parliament.
Every MSP is being asked to nominate one of their constituents who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of other people living in Scotland locally or nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those selected by their MSP will be invited to contribute to the Parliament’s Opening Ceremony, an event which will take place in early October, to formally mark the new session of the Parliament.
Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone MSP said: “As we seek to recover and rebuild our country, I am proud that the Parliament can play its part in celebrating and honouring those that have made such a positive difference during these very challenging times.”