Alliance joy as LAP approves play funds

A Kilsyth street is celebrating after being approved funding to improve play facilities for local children.

At last week’s Local Area Partnership meeting the Rennie Road Community Alliance (RRCA) campaign to create much-needed facilities for young people was given £40,000 of Local Area Development funding.

RRCA founder Kevin Kane said: “I am delighted to report that I met with Councillor Heather McVey who confirmed the £40,000 funding from the Local Area Partnership to bring play facilities to our street.

“The Rennie Road Community Alliance has been fighting hard since we established our group in the summer of 2017 to improve the area and put Rennie Road on the map.

“We have been particularly focused in our campaign to see the creation of play facilities for the many children in our area, so for us to secure this funding is a fantastic development.

“This award will help breathe life and pride into Rennie Road, as well as the wider Northfield area, and I’m now looking forward to working on what our street’s play facilities might look like and involving as many local families as possible in that process.

“We are not there yet, however this investment is a sign of confidence in what Rennie Road can achieve and a significant step towards bringing play facilities to the area and I hope it will give people confidence in what we can do when we all come together.

“We are thankful for the support from all our local representatives and particular thanks go to Councillor McVey who championed the cause of Rennie Road at the Local Area Partnership meeting.”

“Thanks to everyone in the street, and beyond, who got behind our campaign!”

RRCA campaigns officer Katrina Coyle added: “Rennie Road doesn’t have anything for children, so I am happy there is something planned for the many kids in the area.

“It makes all the leafleting last year worthwhile and I’m proud to say my kids were involved in delivering and collecting in the local surveys and being part of something positive for the community.”

Councillor McVey is passionate about play services and is looking forward to helping RRCA move forward with the project.

She said: “I am delighted funding has been agreed to get Rennie Road on the list to enable play facilities in the street.

“I look forward to further discussions with local area teams and representatives from The Rennie Road Community Alliance on how to deliver the project”.

To get involved with Rennie Road Community Alliance visit www.facebook.com/TheRRCA.