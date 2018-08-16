Carers yet to receive new supplement

Central Scotland list MSP Mark Griffin has hit out at the Scottish Government as it is revealed no carers have yet been paid the carer’s allowance supplement, despite it being due to start this summer.

The payment, which Mr Griffin fought for as part of the new Social Security Act, will mean an increase of 13 per cent for Scottish carers.

More than 70,000 carers are set to benefit from the supplement, including 11,000 in Central Scotland.

However, in response to a question Jackie Baillie MSP, Social Security Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville revealed no payments have been issued due to the Scottish Social Security Agency not being operational.

It is now uncertain when the first payment will be made.

Mr Griffin said: “The first Social Security Act is a watershed moment for the Scottish Parliament and it gives us the opportunity to forge a new path.

“The Scottish Government initially announced the first payment of the new carer’s allowance supplement would be issued by the start of the summer. It was then pushed to the end of the summer, a target that will now also not be achieved.

“11,000 carers in Central Scotland will benefit from the supplement, and it is unacceptable the rollout is being delayed.”