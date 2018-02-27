CHRIS is forced to close

The Community Help Resource and Information Service (CHRIS) in Croy has closed down after being unable to secure funding.

This comes after North Lanarkshire Council withdrew funding to third sector organisations, although unlike Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Unemployment Workers’ Centre CHRIS was not eligible to a apply under the restrictions of the new commissioning model.

CHRIS has served Croy for over 30 years, and despite project worker Donna Dyart and Margaret McCutcheon managing to keep going despite a 37 per cent cut in their budget last year they now have to admit defeat.

Margaret said: “For the past two years Donna Dysart and myself have looked into other funding, the problem is we do not meet the criteria for those funders who make three-year grants and for those we do meet criteria are unfortunately are not in a position to grant full funding costs.

“With great efficiency we managed to provide a reduced service with Donna taking a cut in her salary and reduced opening hours while exhausting every potential source of funding to no avail, as such the management committee regret that closure has been forced upon CHRIS and have no option but to dissolve the charity.”

Anyone who requires assistance formally provided by CHRIS should contact the Citizens Advice Bureau.