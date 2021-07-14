It has emerged that a petition – organised by fed-up residents in Uddingston – is hoping to attract signatures from across the authority in a bid to have the move re-instated but the matter does not end there.

Now Cumbernauld East independent councillor Paddy Hogg is redoubling his efforts to fight the move after saying he will raise motion at the next full council meeting to have the full service returned.

Embattled Councillor Hogg said: “There is a civil war brewing in Abronhill regarding the abandonment of grass cutting on areas NLC do not own “Residents who have complained to me in the Cumbernauld area comprehend the cutbacks to council budgets, they want to see the areas closest to where they live tidy, clean and safe.

"Now services are being reduced, so my constituents have a right to complain. For more of their hard earned taxes they get less of a service. There is already talk of residents withholding their council tax. This needs careful re-examination and better consultation with the public who are ultimately, our bosses."