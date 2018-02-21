Councillor welcomes more warm homes for Kildrum

Cumbernauld East councillor Tom Johnston has welcomed the announcement that North Lanarkshire Council has been successful in its bid for insulation grants from The Scottish Government.

It has agreed to provide £2.136 million to install free external wall insulation systems, including homes in Kildrum by June.

Councillor Johnston: “I am delighted that one of the project areas in North Lanarkshire is in Afton Road in Kildrum, where 49 homes in six terraced rows will benefit.

“These free installations are aimed at buildings with greatest heat loss – where one-third of heat is lost. By upgrading these walls to cut heat loss to just 15 per cent,householders will benefit in energy savings each year.

“Many homes in Kildrum and parts of Abronhill have already benefitted through these annual Scottish Government grants. Householders who don’t benefit this year may well in the future.”