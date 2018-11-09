Councillors pledge their support to poppy appeal

The Conservative group at North Lanarkshire Council raised £1918 for Poppyscotland as part of the 1918 Poppy Pledge Appeal.

The aim of the Poppy Pledge Appeal is to mark 100 years since the end of World War One and to help support the Armed Forces community.

The councillors held many fundraisers including: a sponsored cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh, raffles, an eight-course Victorian breakfast, a quiz night and a bake sale.

Councillor David Cullen, the council’s Armed Forces and Veterans Champion, said: “It has been a real team effort raising what is a substantial and poignant contribution to Poppy Scotland so that they can continue their work supporting the veteran’s community.

“With it being the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, this challenge was wholly appropriate and I would like to thank all of those who helped raise the funds or contributed to our efforts.”

Conservative group leader Councillor Meghan Gallacher added: “Our group is overwhelmed with the generosity and support to help us reach our target and help support our Armed Forces community”.