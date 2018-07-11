Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP new role in cabinet reshuffle

A Cabinet reshuffle at the Scottish Government will see Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn take on the new role of Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills.

This officially combines the post of Business Minister, which he already held, with his previous responsibility for employment and skills where he has overseen record high employment rates, the delivery of a new devolved employment programme and increasing numbers of modern apprenticeships.

Mr Hepburn will report jointly to the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills John Swinney and the new Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Economy and Fair Work Derek Mackay who takes over from Aileen Campbell.