Cumbernauld Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East candidates confirmed

North Lanarkshire Council electoral staff have announced the final line-up of candidates to fight the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East.

The deadline for applications elapsed last Thursday (November 14) and it can now be confirmed that four candidates will fight the seat at the snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

They are, in alphabetical order - Roz McCall, Scottish Conservatives, Stuart McDonald - Scottish National Party, James McPhilemy, Scottish Labour and Susan Murray, Scottish Liberal Democrats.

We can also confirm that all will be quizzed at an electoral hustings which will put all four in the hot seat.

It will take place on Tuesday, December 4 at New Town Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

It has been organised by local campaigners from Women Against State Pension Inequality.