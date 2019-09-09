Cumbernauld Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP’s week at Westminster

MP Stuart McDonald has been having his say about the extraordinary scenes in Parliament he has witnessed in the last week - and is stating how he wants to go forward.

The Scottish Nationalist said:

“It’s a tale of two governments in Scotland at the moment as Boris Johnson’s bluff and bluster is exposed for the incompetence that it really is. “MPs at Westminster had to resort to radical measures to stop Johnson crashing the UK out of Europe at the end of October without a deal – something that would have drastic consequences for jobs, policing and security, security of food a medicine supplies and living standards.

“Meanwhile in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out the plans for the year ahead in Holyrood working on key priorities such as health, global warming and transport that are getting left behind by the government in Westminster.

“Tuesday saw parliament’s last chance to take control of the parliamentary agenda and stop the government from forcing either a no deal or a very bad deal on the public. MPs managed to seize control of the agenda from the out-of-control Prime Minister.

“ In response, he’s kicked 21 of his MPs out of the Parliamentary Conservative Party including Ken Clarke who described the government as “the most right-wing Cabinet any Conservative Party has ever produced. Which for a veteran of Thatcher’s government is saying a lot.

“On Wednesday we passed the legislation that demanded the Prime Minister seek an extension to article 50 negotiations to prevent a disastrous no-deal Brexit leading to job losses and food and medicine shortages.

“I am also part of the Court case challenging Boris’s desperate decision to try to close Parliament, which continues to make its way up to the Supreme Court, illustrating again what a mess the UK government has created.

“An election is imminent – and I look forward to it. But opposition parties saw that what Johnson was wanting was a backdoor way to achieve a no deal Brexit by closing down Parliament and we are not going to let him do that.

“As soon as no deal is not possible, its time for a public vote.

“I will continue to fight in Westminster for my constituents across Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch and amid the uncertainty

“I know that my SNP colleagues and I remain a united voice opposed to Brexit. Meanwhile we have a government in Holyrood, working in a modern parliament to take forward the interests of the people.

“And although the case for independence for Scotland doesn’t depend on Brexit – this whole mess provides a further illustration why we should have the power to choose our own future”.