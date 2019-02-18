D-Day veterans invited to take part in 75th anniversary commemorations

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are offering a fully-funded trip for D-Day veterans to this year’s 75th anniversary commemorations.

The charities plan to take up to 300 Normandy veterans to France on a specially chartered ship to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings.

Around 175 veterans have signed up to travel on the MV Boudicca, but there is still an opportunity to join them, with the deadline for applications extended until March 4.

Taking part in this historic journey is D-Day veteran Denis Gregson (93) from North Lanarkshire, he said: “I’m so proud to be going on the voyage with all my fellow veterans and it will give me a chance to meet my fellow veterans that l have not seen for 75 years.

“Last year, I went to Normandy with The Royal British Legion and it gave me a new lease of life. I think the 75th anniversary of D-Day will be a special occasion and I’m very proud to be part of the journey.”

An application form can also be downloaded from www.britishlegion.org.uk/community/d-day-75.

Each veteran will be entitled to door-to-door travel for themselves and one guest or carer, at no cost.