Demand for new housing continues to grow across NL

North Lanarkshire is proving an attractive place to live, with five new housing developments receiving planning permission this month.

Plans for around 750 new homes in Harthill, Moodiesburn, Craigneuk, Shotts and Smithstone were approved by North Lanarkshire Council in the last month.

Five planning applications were granted for: 100 houses in Eastfield, Harthill; 62 houses off Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn; 122 new homes at Smithstone, up to 350 homes at Shotts; and 111 homes at Meadowhead Road, Craigneuk.

Councillor Harry Curran, convener of the Planning Sub Committee, said: “There is clear demand for more housing across North Lanarkshire as people want to live and work here.

“We have good schools, a thriving economy, good access to the transport network and plenty of parks and leisure facilities, all of which make North Lanarkshire a popular location.

“These latest housing developments, bringing another 750 new homes to the areas, are an indication of the positive housing market here.

“We are seeing businesses locating here, creating new jobs which further increases demand for good quality housing – all of which is good news for residents and the economy.”

The council is also contributing to meeting housing demand through its new build programme, NL Homes. Twenty-two sites have been completed so far and the 500th tenant was recently welcomed to their new home.