Eleventh hour intervention spares lifeline in Cumbernauld

A front line Cumbernauld service which was scheduled to shut down at Christmas after decades of helping people in the town has been dramatically spared from the axe.

Cumbernauld Unemployed Workers Centre was set to quit the Muirfield Centre owing to a chronic funding crisis but has been thrown a lifeline.

For it has emerged that cash made available from the wind-up of Campsies Centres Cumbernauld Ltd and the Robertson Trust will be used to ensure that the centre can stay open for another three years.

The package which was brokered in part by Councillor Allan Graham is valued at £42,000 in total.

The centre’s Billy Lees (pictured) said: “This has taken a lot of time and a lot of work but we are absolutely delighted. I would like to say a big thank you to the Campsies Board and the Robertson Trust.

“They have not only helped the centre but the people of Cumbernauld. The truth is that there are a lot of very vulnerable people here who need us at this time.

“ It means we can continue to help with employment tribunals which we have an excellent success rate - and assist people who have problems with issues like Universal Credit.”