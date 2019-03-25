Flag will fly in honour of those who fought against fascism in Spain

A historic flag will be flown at Motherwell Civic Centre in July to honour local volunteers who fought against fascist forces in the Spanish Civil War.

A meeting of North Lanarkshire Council’s finance and resources committee unanimously agreed to a request from the No Pasaran Memorial Committee to fly the flag of the Second Spanish Republic.

The annual No Pasaran commemoration ceremony takes place on Sunday, July 21, honouring those who signed up to help defend the republic in the war from 1936 to 1939. Eleven local men lost their lives in the conflict.

In 2013 the committee dedicated a memorial located in the Duchess of Hamilton Park in Motherwell.

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporting Service