Fury as Liberal Democrat told Cumbernauld Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East candidate to “stand aside”

An extraordinary political row has left Scottish Nationalists seething after their candidate was told to ‘‘stand aside” by his Liberal Democrat rival.

They are Roz McCall, Scottish Conservatives; Stuart McDonald, Scottish National Party; James McPhilemy, Scottish Labour; and Susan Murray, Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The latter, who is an East Dunbartonshire councillor candidate, has already crossed swords with her Nationalist rival – by sending him a letter urging Mr McDonald him to “stand aside”.

Ms Murray believes that Nationalists should follow the lead of the Green Party and Plaid Cymru – to give the Lib Dems a clear run at fighting Brexit in the snap election taking place on Thursday, December 12.

And in a move that’s caused shockwaves across the political scene, she wants Mr McDonald’s supporter to vote for her instead.

She said: “It is important that there is a democratic mandate to revoke Article 50 immediately.

“Only a Liberal Democrat Government will guarantee that Brexit is stopped and deliver a brighter future for our area in this election.”

However, an appalled Mr McDonald termed the bombshell correspondence as “bizarre” and “a real own goal.”

He added “The Lib Dem candidate doesn’t seem to understand electoral rules, nor indeed the constituency she is wanting to represent – where the Lib Dems came a distant fourth in 2017, with under 3% of the vote and a candidate who was so disinterested he didn’t even attend the count!

“The SNP is the only pro-EU party that can win this seat again.”

Meanwhile ,it has been confirmed that constituents will have a chance to quiz the candidates at a special hustings event which will be held in New Town Hall.

This will take place on Tuesday, December 3, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

It has been organised by local activists from Women Against State Pension Injustice.