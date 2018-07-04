Gymnasts need new home after 25 years

Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club is waiting to find out if its planning application to open a new facility in Wardpark will be accepted.

After 25 years the club is in need of a new home having been told its lease at Broadwood Gymnastics Academy will not be renewed by North Lanarkshire Leisure (NLL) at the end of the year.

NLL has refused to state its future plans for the facility but the News & Chronicle understands it wants to generate more income.

Discussions had taken place for the club to be housed in a refurbished Tryst, but it instead decided to apply for a change of use for a unit in Tollpark Road, with NLL seemingly unaware discussions had broken down.

NLL head of operations Colin Walker said: “In line with the current lease agreement expiring, we have been proactive and have had several meetings with the club to understand its plans and any expectations for the future.

“These discussions are operational and necessary to assess all options available to both NLL and the gymnastics club before a final position and way forward is agreed by both parties and are at present on going and have included a potential option of relocating to the Tryst. NLL is not aware or has discussed any new planning application with the club.”

A decision on the planning application will be delegated to council officers and has so far attracted 52 public comments, 50 of which are in favour of the proposal

A statement on the club’s Facebok page said: “For 25 years Broadwood Gymnastics Academy has been the home for Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club.

“At the end of this year, North Lanarkshire Leisure will not be renewing our lease which will mean we will be without a facility from December 31, 2018.

“Over the years Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club has produced champions in all age groups at all levels. We feel Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club provides a great sporting service to the community and we would be sad for that to disappear.”

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn offered his support, saying: “I will be contacting the council to express my support for this application and the future success of the club.

“I have also written to North Lanarkshire Leisure to ask for an explanation of this decision and to clarify its future plans for the Broadwood Gymnastics Academy building.”

The planning application can be found at https://eplanning.northlanarkshire.gov.uk – search for application number 18/00810/FUL.

For more information about the club’s activities visit www.facebook.com/cumbernauldgymnasticsclub.