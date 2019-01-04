Hundreds of children helped by festive gift appeal

Around 1600 children benefited from the generosity and kindness shown by communities through the Give a Festive Gift appeal.

Thousands of toys and gifts suitable for children and young people of all ages from tots to teenagers were donated by individuals, communities and organisations.

Working with Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire and local communities, the council was able to make the Give a Festive Gift appeal bigger and better this year by staging nine giveaway events across North Lanarkshire to help those families who find Christmas a struggle.

Events took place at Freedom City Church Centre in Cumbernauld, Coatbridge First Stop Shop, Springhill Community Group in Shotts, Centrepoint in Gowkthrapple, Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre in Bellshill, St Patrick’s Church in Craigneuk, Forgewood Community Centre in Motherwell, Storehouse Church in Kilsyth, @home Centre in Airdrie.

There was additional support from Motherwell Community Trust, with football supporters donating gifts at a home match, as well as from Semi Chem.

Remaining toys have been distributed to schools, nurseries, University Hospital Wishaw baby banks.

Depute Leader of the Council, Councillor Paul Kelly, said, “Once again the generosity demonstrated by our communities has been astounding and really is testament to how our communities can work together to spread the true spirit of Christmas.

“We have seen this appeal grow again this year and it’s heart-warming to see so many families and children benefit from it.

“I would like to thank the public and communities for donating so kindly, the volunteers who assisted at the events and the many organisations who assisted with donations and collections.

“There’s certainly a lot of festive cheer in our communities.”