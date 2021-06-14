Cumberanuld 10k

The News and Chronicle attempted to get clarification on what is a massive draw to Cumbernauld and was scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 21 – to be told that council chiefs had opted to pull the plug.

The move will also have implications for other large scale events like gala days – as it is part of a wider policy.

A council spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision not to host large outdoor events in 2021 but will assist organisers to plan for next year. This means that the Cumbernauld 10k, Nite Lite and Santa Dash events will be cancelled this year.

“The safety of all participants, staff and everyone involved in these events is paramount and taking into account this and the current uncertainty around Covid-19, we have decided to postpone these events until 2022.

“An automatic refund will be provided in the coming weeks for anyone who has already paid for their entry or has had their entry deferred due to the events being postponed last year.

“We are currently in Level Two restrictions and although we anticipate moving to Level Zero at some point in the future, we are aware that Covid-19 is still very much with us and in line with government guidance, we are continuing to take a cautious approach to events that attract large crowds.

“Although government guidance is currently being reviewed and updated for outdoor events, planning for this type of large scale event would need to have been well underway and as a result it will not be feasible to run these events this year.

“We understand that this will be disappointing for a number of people and we apologise for any inconvenience but the safety of everyone involved is of the utmost importance.

"We do look forward to planning a number of great events in 2022 for everyone to enjoy.”