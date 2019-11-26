Key meeting will discuss the future of Kildrum

A special meeting of Kildrum Community Council will take place tomorrow (Wednesday November 27) when the group looks at the current condition of Kildrum and what potential enhancements can be delivered to improve the area.

Kildrum Community Council will be looking at how the area compares with the Scottish Government’s Place Standards and will be supported at the meeting by representatives of North Lanarkshire Council, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and NHS Lanarkshire.

It is hoped as many residents attend the meeting as possible and contribute their views of how Kildrum can be improved.

The meeting takes place at 7pm on Wednesday in the Y Rooms, opposite the Afton Road shop, and refreshments will be provided to mark the final Kildrum Community Council meeting of 2019.