Kilsyth leads the way in fighting parking charges that will affect Cumbernauld town centre too

Protestors in Kilsyth will be the first residents in North Lanarkshire to publicly protest about a controversial new £5 parking fee in town centres.

Irate Kilsythians will be out in force at a rally on Saturday (February 22) amidst fears that the controversial new fee will drive business away from Main Street.

A petition against the move had collected more than 2300 signatures earlier this week.

The fee will apply to seven of the authority’s town centre’s in total -including Cumbernauld.

Protestors have also harnessed the support of Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP in their quest to make council bosses think again.

Now the Scottish Nationalist Party duo have penned a joint letter to NLC, asking for the plan to be ditched.

Mr Hepburn said: “Although I recognise the difficulty any local authority has with off-street parking, I do not believe the charges are appropriate in Kilsyth. They are likely to deter business in the town and will have a negative impact on the community.

“I hope the council will respond positively to the call we have made for these to be ditched.

Mr McDonald who is a former pupil of Kilsyth Academy said: “It is unclear what has necessitated these proposals - if they go ahead, it is likely that they would see footfall decline as a result.”

The owner of the Kingston Cafe, Mr Sullivan, is among the protestors.

He said: “I rely on local car parks for passing trade. I’m outraged at the news of upcoming car parking charges.

“The car parks are rarely full, so these plans make no sense. It will seriously impact on my future business.”

SNP councillor Mark Kerr has also met with campaigners and slammed Labour politicians for the move

Councillor Kerr said: “Under no circumstances will the SNP charge people to park in the Main Street, which will be reflected in our budget, announced at a council meeting on Monday, February 24.

However a council spokesperson said: “A comprehensive feasibility study was carried out to inform decisions on introducing charges in council-owned, public car parks in North Lanarkshire.

“This study included surveys of the current usage of town centre car parks, evaluation of charging schemes in other local authorities, and the impact of drivers parking elsewhere in the streets around car parks.

“It also assessed the costs of introducing and running a charging scheme and the potential income to the council.

“The outcome of the study indicates there is a positive case for introducing charging.”