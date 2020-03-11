Kilsyth parking petition handed in to council chiefs

Irate Kilsythians have finally handed over a petition to North Lanarkshire Council - in their ongoing bid to stop parking charges being introduced.

Protestors staged a rally in Main Street last month and ignored blizzard conditions to have their say - and say the petition they circulated has around 6000 signatures.

The signatories have argued that the charge would be bad for shops at a time when the town’s businesses need to fill empty units and increase footfall in the historic thoroughfare.

Now their message is in the hands of the authority which is seeking to bring the charges to town centres across its boundaries.

Organiser Kevin Kane said: “I am pleased our petition has now been formally submitted to the council.

“Our campaign group is aware that the Scottish Government recently announced an extra £6 million towards the North Lanarkshire Council budget.

“We hope sense will prevail and that Kilsyth will be retained as a free zone for parking.”

The charges will not apply in Cumbernauld town centre as parking there is run by a private company.

North Lanarkshire Council was asked for a detailed statement on this matter with particular regard to the specific complaints in Kilsyth.

Instead this brief statement was released by a spokesperson.

“The petition has been received and will be passed to the appropriate service for consideration.”