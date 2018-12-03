Last chance to see poppy display at Cumbernauld church

Cumbernauld Old Parish Church’s Heritage Lottery-funded WW1 Remembrance project is coming to a close and after this weekend the beautiful display in the church will be dismantled.

By popular request the doors will be opened the one last time on Friday from at 1-2pm to allow the public to pop in to see the poppies.

A booklet detailing the background of each man from the village killed in the conflict is available at a cost of £1 from E Snedden on 01236 726451.

The poppy-making craft sessions proved such a success that a Craft Group for all skill levels to continue the fun and fellowship is now taking place in the Session House from 2-4pm on Thursdays.