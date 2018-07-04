Lord Lieutenant presents BEMs

Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, has been presenting the British Empire Medal to people from across the county.

The British Empire Medal recognises those who have provided a service to the community without seeking any recognition or reward, but rather have provided these services because it is the right thing to do.

The presentation featured an introduction by clerk to the Lieutenancy and chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council Paul Jukes, a welcome from North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones, a summary of citation and presentation of medals from Mr Jukes and Lady Haughey CBE, and closing remarks from South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan.

The four recipients, who were all honoured from the New Year’s Honours List, are: Elizabeth Masson Blades from Carluke, David Stark from Hamilton, Veronica McDonald from Motherwell and Elizabeth MacPhail Stoddart from Hamilton.

Elizabeth was honoured for services to young people and the community in Motherwell, who for 40 years has served as dedicated member of the 5th Motherwell Girls’ Brigade.

David for voluntary services to piping in South Lanarkshire, who has performed at concert parties, care homes and funerals for countless years.

Veronica for services to adults with special needs in North Lanarkshire, who has been part of a community that helps those with special needs for 37 years.

Elizabeth for services to the community in Lanarkshire, she volunteers with Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust to use her own car to help those with serious illnesses get the transport they need to their cancer treatment.

Veronica said that the ceremony was: “Very humbling and emotional. The council is very good in recognising those who deserve these honours.”