Make your views know during consultation on the future of NL

North Lanarkshire Council has launched a consultation exercise on the proposed North Lanarkshire Local Development Plan.

The consultation runs until April 5, with the plan, associated documents and a comments available at www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/planconsultation and in libraries, First Stop Shops, Motherwell Civic Centre, and Fleming House in Cumbernauld.

Councillor Harry Curran, convener of the Planning Committee, said: “The Local Development Plan will be a key document for the future of North Lanarkshire because it sets out our policy for determining all future planning applications and identifies how areas of land should be used, for example for housing, employment or green space.

“So it is important we get this right, and we’re listening to the views of the people who live and work here, the businesses located here and developers interested in creating new homes and facilities. The plan must help us create safe, sustainable communities, protect our historic sites and green spaces, and deliver spaces for future economic growth.

“We are ambitious for this area and we want to make North Lanarkshire the place to live, learn, work, invest and visit. So I would encourage people to look at the plan and give us their feedback.”

The plan includes profiles for each area of North Lanarkshire – Airdrie, Bellshill, Coatbridge, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, Motherwell, the Northern Corridor and Wishaw – featuring information on each area, the proposed sites for development and any regeneration sites or transport projects.

Comments received during a consultation in 2017 on the earlier version of the proposed plan have been taken into account in this document.

The council will prepare a report on the consultation and any unresolved objections and submit this, along with a final version of the plan, to the Scottish Government Reporters for their examination.

If approved, the plan would be formally adopted in 2020 and will replace the current Local Plan.