MBEs Karen and Bob show off their gongs

Two members of Cumbernauld Rotary Club took along their recently awarded MBEs to show colleagues at their meeting earlier this month.

Bob Chadha and Karen Morrison were both listed to receive the gongs in the 2018 Queen’s New Year‘s Honours list.

Bob, a former Cumbernauld North councillor, was honoured ‘for services to Local Government and Community Cohesion in the West of Scotland’, while Karen’s was recognised for ‘services to the Children’s Hearings system in Scotland and the community in North Lanarkshire’.

Karen battled through the ‘Beast from the East’ to visit Buckingham Palace in March where she was presented with her medal by Prince Charles.

Last month Bob attended a ceremony at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh where he received his MBE from The Queen.

Cumbernauld Rotary Club president Bobby Johnstone said: “Cumbernauld Rotary is very proud of its members, Karen and Bob, as this is a great achievement - and quite unusual - to have not one, but two, club members gaining such Royal recognition and being admitted to the ‘Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’.”