Members aim to build on top attendance of key Kildrum meeting

Residents with an interest in the future of Kildrum are being invited to a follow-up of a meeting which drew a record crowd two months ago.

Kildrum Community Council will for the second time put the focus on how the local area compares with the Scottish Government Place Standards when it meets on Wednesday, January 29 at the YMCA Learning Centre at 7pm.

The meeting will also feature a broad range of special guests.

It will be attended by key players from North Lanarkshire Council and Sanctuary Scotland Housing, Police Scotland and Cumbernauld Living Landscape.

Organiser Adam Smith said: Our last meeting in November, where we started the review, was our best attended meeting with almost 50 local residents coming along to make their views known.

“We hope for a similar good attendance at this meeting.”