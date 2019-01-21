MP casts his vote against Brexit deal

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald voted against the Government’s Brexit deal last week.

This helped inflict the most severe defeat of any government in modern British politics with Theresa May losing 432 votes to 202.

Mr McDonald said: “I voted in accordance with the overwhelming views of constituents who contacted me and in line with the manifesto I stood for election on in 2017.

“Six weeks ago I argued against this deal and against Brexit - just before the Prime Minister postponed the vote - and explained why I would vote against the draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration.

“In line with my remarks then, I could not vote for a deal that would deprive my constituents, and future generations, of so many of the benefits and opportunities of EU membership that my own generation enjoyed.

“The Prime Minister said that her deal ‘ends free movement once and for all.’ If that is the best thing that she can say about it, then it is a rotten deal.

“I hope that the UK will step back from the brink of the disaster that is Brexit, but the very fact that we have even come this far makes the case for Scotland forging its own future as an independent nation state within the European Union.”