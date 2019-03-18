MP wants to save TV licenses for over-75s

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has urged the Government to protect over-75s TV Licences as the BBC consultation on their future closes.

New research from the Labour Party shows that any changes to the current concession would have a detrimental impact on over-75s.

If the concession is ended, 4990 households in Mr Gaffney’s constituency will lose out on receiving their free TV licences.

There have been suggestions that the concession could be linked to Pension Credit – a move which has caused great concern among charities such as Age UK.

The research highlights that 2690 households in Mr Gaffney’s constituency would lose their free TV licences if the concession was linked to Pension Credit.

One of the options which is being considered is raising the qualifying age for free TV licences to 80-years-old, which would lead 2440 households losing out on their free TV licences.

Mr Gaffney called on the Government to step in and resume the financial responsibility for maintaining free TV licences for the over-75s.

He said; “It’s not surprising that this Government has broken yet another promise – choosing to leave many of our pensioners worse off as a result.

“They have tried to disguise the fact that they’ve broken a promise by shifting responsibility onto the BBC.

“This will not wash with my constituents who face the prospect of losing their TV licences.

“That’s why its time for the Government to think again and provide the finances required for free TV licences to be protected.”