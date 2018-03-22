MSP calls on Clyde to expel rascist player

A Labour politician has suggested Clyde should have fired winger Ally Love for racially abusing an opponent.

Love was handed a five-match ban by the SFA last month for calling Annan Athletic player Rabin Omar a “P*** b******” among other insults during his first game for the club.

Clyde carried out its own investigation and stated it had “disciplined” Love for breaching its code of conduct, and will be sending him on diversity training.

During a Scottish Parliament debate to mark United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination the punishment was criticised by Glasgow list MSP Anas Sarwar.

He said: “Neil Lennon got suspended for five matches for having an argument with a referee. Are the SFA and Clyde FC seriously saying Mr Love’s racists comments merit the same punishment?

“Clyde FC said they’ve conducted their own investigation, and their punishment? They will be sending Ally Love on diversity training.

“I’m sick to death of hearing diversity training being used as some kind of excuse, or some kind of punishment.

“Ally Love should be suspended by his club, if not expelled altogether. We’ve got to send a message that time is up for people with these hateful views.”

A statement from Clyde read: “Following the SFA Tribunal decision on 15th February to apply a five-game ban to Ally Love for a breach of rule 202, an internal investigation has subsequently resulted in the player being disciplined by the club, for breaching its code of practice.

“In reaching this conclusion, the club carefully considered all of the evidence presented during the tribunal and the internal hearing, recognising the level of punishment applied by the governing body.

“This incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring that the club provides adequate training and support in the areas of Managing Conflict and Equality and Diversity, for all employees.”