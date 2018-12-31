New council housing development opens in Seafar

North Lanarkshire Council has officially opened a new housing development in Seafar.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones unveiled a plaque at the Brown Road site on which 20 new properties have been built – a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes.

The provost was joined by councillors Allan Graham and Paddy Hogg; council officers, representatives from developer Robertson Partnership Homes and tenants, to mark the day.

Tenant Louise Tate is really happy with her new home which she shares with her sons Calum and Lennox.

She said: “It’s great because we all have our own space now and we feel lucky that this is our new home.

“I suffer from a few health conditions and the downstairs bathroom is a real bonus for those not so good days.

“I love nothing better than sitting in the garden with a coffee in the morning before getting the boys ready for school.”

All new council houses achieve at least a ‘good’ eco rating, meet Housing for Varying Needs specification which can be adapted to tenants’ mobility needs. and are ‘Secured by Design’ accredited to ensure safety.

Councillor Graham said: “It always gives me a lot of pleasure visiting our sites at their various stages of progress, and meeting the tenants who’ve moved in and are living in our new homes.

“We’re proud of our new builds and I’m confident we will continue to make significant progress to improve local communities and the lives of our tenants.”

James Freel, managing director of Robertson Partnerships Homes, added: “We’re proud to have completed 20 high quality, affordable new homes at Brown Road.

“Not only do the new homes help develop the area and grow the local economy, but they also help communities to flourish by providing homes that are built to last for generations to come.

“Brown Road is one of eight projects we are working on in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, all of which were procured through Scape Group’s National Major Works Framework.”

The Scottish Government contributes towards the development costs of each site