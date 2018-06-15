New man in charge at NLC

North Lanarkshire Council has appointed Des Murray as its new chief executive.

Mr Murray, who is currently assistant chief executive for Enterprise and Housing, will take over from Paul Jukes who is retiring later this year.

He said: “It is a huge privilege to work for a council with the ambitions of North Lanarkshire, and I am excited about the prospect of leading the organisation for the benefit of the communities we serve. We face some big challenges but we also have big opportunities to deliver for the people of North Lanarkshire.

“I am from North Lanarkshire so have a deep affinity with this great place and it’s essential we continue to make North Lanarkshire a place where people can live, work, learn, invest and visit.

“I would like to pay tribute to Paul Jukes, who has brought about really significant change in his time as chief executive and has been an enormous support and inspiration to me.”

Mr Murray joined the council in 2011 as a senior officer in Housing, before becoming head of Housing Property and then assistant chief executive. He previously worked for Strathclyde Regional and South Lanarkshire councils.

Council leader Jim Logue said: “Although Paul Jukes is a hard act to follow, I have no doubt Des will do a tremendous job and I look forward to working closely with him.”