The brand in question is German sportswear manufacturer Puma which is controversially a main sponsor of the Israeli Football Association.

The Broadwood club has ordered its new kit from the firm and a number of supporters have allied themselves with a wider movement called Dump Puma - which is backing the call of more than 200 Palestinian teams to end its sponsorship deal with the company.

One fan and shareholder - a Glasgwegian based in the United States - took the step of contacting the Cumbernauld News to tell us why he believes the Bully Wee have made a major mistake after correspondence to Clyde FC went unanswered.

Alan Mackinnon who works as a ship designer in San Diego said he won’t buy the strip but will donate the cash to the club as he appreciates it is running a business.

He added: "As one of the world’s top athletic apparel makers, Puma’s sponsorship brings international legitimacy to the IFA and helps keep its direct involvement with violations of human rights and international law.

" I assume Clyde has signed a contract for the supply of the kit so I am not advocating that all Clyde fans do not buy the kit as that would hurt the club financially.

"I am asking that the club do not renew the contract with Puma when this contract expires.”

Alan was among fans who contacted MP Stuart McDonald on the issue in a bid to express their displeasure at the decision.

Mr McDonald said: “Fans who have contacted me have expressed understandable concerns. All they are asking is that the club listens to these concerns when it comes to making decisions on future suppliers, and I hope Clyde will work to take their supporters with them on this issue”.

A Clyde FC board spokesperson said: "Although the club policy does not allow for any political stance or comment, it continues to respect the individual opinions and choices of each supporter.