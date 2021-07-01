NLC pride month

Kilsyth councillor Heather Brannan-McVey who is North Lanarkshire Council’s Equalities Champion and Garry King, winner of the Pride Glasgow Drag Race TikTok competition, hoisted the flag outside the council headquarters on Monday, June 28.

It is a symbolic means of honouring lesbians. gay men, bisexuals, the transgender community and others. And the ultimate aim here is to make them feel included in the towns across the authority.

Councillor Brannan-McVey said: “I want to reach out to everyone and say, if you ever feel alone, to reach out to all of the services that are on offer and remember love is love.

“We recognise that there can be challenges in being proud every day which is why we have made a commitment to inclusive education.

“To support young people in their journey to self-acceptance but through family learning, we’re supporting families to accept and support that journey too.

“Because love is love and love wins and we want everyone in North Lanarkshire to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

“The Pride flag is a symbol of love. It’s a symbol of celebration. It’s a symbol of protest but it’s a symbol of solidarity with LGBGT+ and their families all across North Lanarkshire because we want North Lanarkshire to be the best place to live.

“So this Pride Month be proud of yourself, be proud of your family and be proud of your communities because we’re proud of you.”

Garry who is from Wishaw added: “I’ve teamed up with North Lanarkshire Council to spread the message of loving who you are and loving who you want.

“Here at North Lanarkshire Council we are proud to fly the Pride flag."

The flag in question was first created back in 1978 for the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day celebration -and was designed as an alternative to another iconic symbol – the pink triangle.

It is not actually intended to depict the rainbow itself but the wide range of individuals who celebrate Pride.