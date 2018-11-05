Projects plan to create lots more housing

North Lanarkshire Council has approved additional projects to provide more, modern and affordable new homes in its next Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) which has been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The SHIP for 2019-20/2023-24 aims to deliver 2357 new affordable homes over the next five years.

It will be delivered by the council and housing associations supported by potential funding of £135m from the Scottish Government.

The proposed projects included within the SHIP 2019/20-2023/24, include over 1200 new council

homes planned for development in location such as: the former Abronhill High site; Redwood Road and Cedar Road in Abronhill; Mossgiel Road and Burns Road in Kildrum; Millcroft Road in Carbrain; Hume Road and Berryhill Road in Seafar; Old Glasgow Road in Cumbernauld Village; Main Street and Parkfoot Street in Kilsyth, Constarry Road in Croy; Airdrie Road in Condorrat; and Burns Road in Cumbernauld; and Cumbernauld Road in Muirhouse.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, said: “By producing a long term plan we’ll realise our vision to help people to achieve their potential, and be safe, healthy, included and supported in our communities.”