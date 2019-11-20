Public meeting on referendum in Cumbernauld

A key public meeting organised by Yes Cumbernauld is to be staged in the town with two prominent guest speakers taking part.

The meeting is to be held on Tuesday, November 26 in The Wynd’s community centre in Cumbernauld Village at 7.30pm.

And the gathering will be addressed by Paul Kavanagh, better known as ‘The Wee Ginger Dug’ and Maggie Chapman, Convenor of the Scottish Independence Convention.

Its key aim is to encourage attendees to think about how independence can be brought about and what potential changes this could make in the longer term.

And it is being stressed that the invitation extends to people from across the political spectrum - and those who would consider themselves apolitical.

The group’s spokesperson Angela Caulfield commented: “Independence is about democracy, but it is also about opening the space for Scotland to take an alternative path to Tory austerity and inequality.

“The meeting is a chance to hear different ideas and ask questions about how we can collectively have a fairer and more just future.”

“We are delighted to have two such interesting and entertaining speakers who will offer a fresh and lively take on the strange days we find ourselves in.

“As a group that embraces independence supporters from all parties and none, we can provide a platform for ideas that go beyond the soundbites and fury of an election campaign.”