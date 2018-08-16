Sacrifice of brave men will never be forgotten

War veterans and members of the public gathered to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War Two in the Far East.

The Lanarkshire Yeomanry Group organised the Service of Remembrance at the war memorial outside Motherwell Civic Centre to mark VJ Day on August 15.

The Japanese Army’s surrender to Allied forces effectively marked the end of the war.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones was joined by Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire Lady Susan Haughey and South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan to pay tribute to those involved in the conflict.

Provost Jones said: “We are only too well aware of the sacrifice made by local men and, indeed men from all over the UK, who served with Lanarkshire Regiments in the Far East during WW2.

“The war in the Far East lasted longer than the war in Europe and required a level of sacrifice on a scale which we cannot begin to imagine.

“The dreadful ordeal these men suffered and the torment for their families at home is unimaginable. We are eternally grateful for their sacrifice and we must make sure their bravery is never forgotten.”