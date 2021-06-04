Contributed

Shortly after our deadline elapsed last week it was confirmed that Neil McCallum had passed away after being ill for some time.He was 67

The proud Scottish Nationalist Party member represented Seafar and The Village from 1999 to 2007, and during his time as an elected member served on a number of committees and sub-committees, including Community Services, Education, Policy & Resources and Social Work, together with the North Area Committee.

Provost Jean Jones said: “I was saddened to hear of Neil’s passing and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Neil was a determined and committed councillor who always strived to do the best for his community.”

His longtime friend and political ally Councillor Tom Johnston said:“Our thoughts are with Neil’s wife Maggie and his daughter Kirsty and two grandchildren at this time. Neil was a particularly likeable personality, with a good sense of humour.

"He was a member of Cumbernauld Bowling Club in the Village and served as Club Treasurer.

"Neil was a Past-President of Cumbernauld Rostrum Club, a Robert Burns enthusiast and was a prominent member of Cumbernauld Burns Club No. 581.

"Books featured prominently in Neil’s life. He was a librarian by profession and rose to be second-in-charge of Glasgow’s Mitchell Library.

“Only in the last year, did Neil and Maggie move from Cumbernauld Village to be next to Kirsty and two grandchildren in Bonnybridge.”

Jamie Hepburn MSP said: "Neil was one of the best and the news that he has passed away has left those of us who knew him and loved him. incredibly saddened.

"I treasured him as a colleague and as a friend.

"He was a man who loved the SNP, who loved Scotland, who loved Cumbernauld and above all who loved and was very proud of his family.

"Despite his illness in the last few years his strength of personality and good humour remained constant.